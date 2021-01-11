Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss issues of expanding military relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

On January 11, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Jan. 11.

The Pakistani delegation is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

The satisfaction with the development of traditional friendship and mutual trust between the peoples of the two countries, including Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations, as well as the level of strategic partnership was expressed at the meeting.

In turn, the Commander of the Air Force of Pakistan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who died as martyrs and healing to the wounded.

The parties discussed the issues of development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, including cooperation between the Air Forces of the two countries, and further expansion of relations.