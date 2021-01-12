ISESCO delegation starts visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.12

Trend:

The ISESCO delegation headed by Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik has started visiting the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the visit, the delegation will get acquainted with the facts of the destruction of the historical, cultural, and religious heritage of Azerbaijan during the Armenian occupation.

The visit began in the Fuzuli district.

The ISESCO delegation is accompanied by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to ISESCO Oqtay Gurbanov, Secretary-General of Azerbaijan's National Commission for ISESCO, Head of Administration of the Ministry of Culture Vasif Eyvazzade, and Head of the Department for Cooperation with Foreign Countries Isa Mammadov.