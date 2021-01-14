Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh - instructive for UK in where to invest militarily - opinion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan's victory in Nagorno-Karabakh is instructive for the UK in where to invest militarily, an article published by UK Defence Journal said, Trend reports.

The report said that Azerbaijan achieved a stunning victory over Armenian forces during the recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh, its military strategy proving exceptionally effective in difficult mountainous terrain.

The report said that Azerbaijan’s special forces are a highly professional outfit, who played a key role in claiming Armenian strongholds, including the strategically important town of Shusha. However, it is Azerbaijan’s technological prowess that is most revelatory.

The report said that if recent reports are to be believed, the Ministry of Defence is eager to expand its own drone programme in the wake of Azerbaijan’s highly successful deployment of TB2 drones to include smaller UAVs as a complement the UK’s existing Predator fleet.

“This would be a welcome decision, made significantly easier by the recent announcement of a more generous defence budget over the next four years,” the report said.