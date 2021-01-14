IСESCO technical mission may include representatives of countries outside organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

We will try to make sure that the ICESCO technical mission includes not only representatives of the organization's member countries, but also of the countries outside the organization, ISESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference in Baku.

"It is still difficult to name the date of the visit of the technical mission because candidates must be selected for this. At the end of the coming week, experts will be appointed. We hope that in late February the technical mission will be able to make a visit, after which it won't take long to draw up a report," said the director-general.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Anar Karimov added that the mission can be organized not after complete, but partial clearance of the liberated territories: "We will try to fulfill this mission as soon as possible."