Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Ukranian counterpart

Politics 23 January 2021 19:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Ukranian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Jan. 23.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the wake of a fire in the retirement home in the city of Kharkiv.

It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the people of Ukraine, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” President Aliyev said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
State subsidy to increase from 10 to 15 GEL per 50 kg of wheat flour in Georgia
State subsidy to increase from 10 to 15 GEL per 50 kg of wheat flour in Georgia
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey
Loading Bars
Latest
Italy reports 488 coronavirus deaths and 13,331 new cases Europe 22:16
Italy to rethink vaccine roll out if supply problems persist Europe 21:41
US broadcaster, journalist Larry King dies aged 87 Other News 20:58
Russia signs deal with Turkey on vaccine production Turkey 20:25
Azerbaijani MoF issues footage from Kalbajar district's Gamishli village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20:24
Manat exchange rate against dollar to remain unchanged - Standard & Poor's Finance 20:23
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 20:23
Azerbaijan considering issues of regional schools damaged during Karabakh War Society 20:22
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 24 Oil&Gas 20:22
State subsidy to increase from 10 to 15 GEL per 50 kg of wheat flour in Georgia Georgia 20:15
Goods transit via Iran's Bileh Savar on rise Business 20:10
Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss launch of joint project Kyrgyzstan 20:05
Japan's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 5,000 as total cases surpass 360,000 Other News 19:57
Indian gov't confirms outbreak of bird flu Other News 19:13
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Ukranian counterpart Politics 19:13
Bulgaria to ease some COVID-19 rules, restaurants closed for now Europe 18:42
COVID-19 vaccine delays may slow wider Irish roll-out, says PM Europe 18:04
Azerbaijan confirms 705 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:55
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy spare parts for water purifier via tender Tenders 17:16
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 17:15
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 17:15
Iran oil export never reached zero - Iran's Oil Minister Oil&Gas 17:15
Azerbaijani expert talks impact of recycling old cars on traffic jams Society 17:14
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijani ICT sector Economy 17:09
Uzbekistan’s Uzpromstroybank reveals plans for strategic dev’t in 2021 Finance 14:47
WHO chief thanks India, PM Modi for 'support to global Covid-19 response' Other News 14:47
Yukselish competition organizes webinar presented by Azerbaijani president's assistant (PHOTO) Politics 14:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 23 Society 14:45
Azerbaijan shares footage from Ashaghy Maralyan village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:44
Turkmenistan taking measures to further increase volume of cotton production Business 14:14
Iran to increase Shiraz municipality budget Business 14:13
Azerbaijani oil prices fall Finance 14:12
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 13:20
Russia reports 20,921 coronavirus cases over day, record low since November 11 Russia 13:17
Iran-Iraq-Syria transit route would improve economy - Iran's Minister of Road Business 12:43
Azerbaijan and Turkey ink MoU to support SMEs (PHOTO) Economy 12:43
Karabakh's geography allows developing various tourism products - Azerbaijan Tourism Board Tourism 12:15
Standard & Poor's upgrades Azerbaijan's credit rating outlook Finance 12:14
Georgian import of medical products from Turkey down Business 11:50
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 23 Uzbekistan 11:45
Brazil President Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for 'sanjeevni booti' against Covid with Hanuman pic Other News 11:40
India's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy shines in South Asia and beyond Other News 11:35
Cooperation on North-South Corridor to be researched during Iran’s FMA visit to Azerbaijan Politics 11:33
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Myanmar from India Other News 11:33
Iranian currency rates for January 23 Finance 11:14
Joint dev't of Dostlug field to be commercially, technically attractive - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 10:50
Socio-economic situation in Armenia deteriorating - Azerbaijani MP Politics 10:28
AstraZeneca to supply 31 million COVID-19 shots to EU in first quarter, a 60% cut Europe 10:25
Iran and Cuba to increase production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:24
Iran and Russia to increase transportation ties Business 10:10
One Year to Special Olympics World Winter Games Kazan 2022 Russia 10:04
Azerbaijan producing lubricants based on new components Economy 10:01
Azerbaijan to soon start issuing lump-sum subsidies to orchard farmers Economy 09:50
Cancelling SMS permits due to eased quarantine raises passenger traffic in Baku Economy 09:37
Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to new COVID-19 variant Transport 08:51
COVAX to purchase 40 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - WHO World 08:51
Kazakhstan welcomes entry into force of Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Kazakhstan 08:30
Fitch downgrades three Georgian Banks' support ratings Business 08:11
Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss launch of joint project Kyrgyzstan 07:51
Chinese Mission to EU condemns European Parliament for interfering in Hong Kong affairs Europe 07:35
Dev't of "green" energy potential in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region to attract investments Oil&Gas 07:01
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19 Transport 06:28
UK business activity suffers steep slump in January amid fresh lockdown Economy 05:46
Kazakhstan boosts exports volume to Canada amid COVID-19 Business 05:01
Kenya Airways suspends flights to France, Netherlands due to COVID-19 Transport 04:26
Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl ICT 03:34
UK records another 40,261 coronavirus cases, 1,401 deaths Europe 02:47
Canada's Trudeau presses Pfizer CEO on vaccine shortage, hints at travel crackdown Other News 01:52
Swiss court finds Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz guilty of corruption Finance 01:10
Georgian ski resorts remain closed Tourism 00:21
Kazakhstan increases volume of petroleum oil exported to Germany Business 00:15
Four men jailed for manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants in UK Europe 22 January 23:56
Reports that Azerbaijani Minister of Sports fell into coma - not true Society 22 January 23:35
Turkey registers more than 5 967 new coronavirus cases Turkey 22 January 23:09
Iran has increased oil export - Minister Oil&Gas 22 January 22:20
UAE confirms it inked $23 billion deal to buy F-35 jets, drones from U.S. Finance 22 January 22:15
Georgian President meets EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Georgia 22 January 21:50
Azerbaijan discloses trade surplus with Romania Business 22 January 21:19
East Kazakhstan prolongs restrictions Kazakhstan 22 January 21:19
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee exceeds forecast of budget receipts in 2020 Finance 22 January 20:56
‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard completes overhaul of ‘Ramiz Hajiyev’ floating crane Transport 22 January 20:48
Azerbaijan’s export of precious stones and natural pearls up Business 22 January 20:40
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan unveils budget revenues and expenditures Oil&Gas 22 January 20:08
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks images of new manat banknotes appearing on social media Finance 22 January 19:35
Azerbaijan discloses area of liberated lands sown with wheat in Aghdam Society 22 January 19:27
Azerbaijan confirms 632 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 22 January 18:50
Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs exchange views on latest situation in region Politics 22 January 18:48
Period of revival of previously occupied Azerbaijani lands already began - ambassador Politics 22 January 18:44
Denim production to be launched at textile enterprise in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 22 January 18:30
Azerbaijani expert talks future plans for import of hydrogen vehicles Economy 22 January 18:24
Georgia - one of largest beneficiaries of EBRD investments per capita Business 22 January 18:03
USAID provides comprehensive support to entrepreneurship dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 22 January 17:59
French Proparco provides Georgian hospitals with grant to support COVID-19 battle Business 22 January 17:57
Uzbekistan to make strengthening relations with states of Central Asia priority Uzbekistan 22 January 17:56
Georgia to establish blackberry plantation via state program Business 22 January 17:54
India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing Other News 22 January 17:54
Russian Gazprombank expecting Azerbaijani sovereign rating's return to 'stable' outlook Finance 22 January 17:53
Support for revival of Nagorno-Karabakh must become way of life – Azerbaijani minister Business 22 January 17:52
Tesla Israel headquarters nears completion US 22 January 17:51
Armenian soldiers demanding compensation for participation in Karabakh war Armenia 22 January 17:49
All news