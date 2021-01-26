Government agencies, ministries and state-owned companies must follow my instructions to end - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Government agencies, ministries and state-owned companies must follow my instructions to the end, and there will be no disruption in that case, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rashad Nabiyev due to his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend reports.

“We must create conditions for our talented young people to work in Azerbaijan, fully realize their knowledge here, serve the country's economy and strengthen our country. Therefore, the application of new technologies in Azerbaijan is one of the priority issues. First of all, of course, we are talking about the application of the most state-of-the-art technologies in Azerbaijan. We must do that. The most modern technologies should be applied to all areas in Azerbaijan. At the same time, the activities of talented people must be better organized so that Azerbaijan can play its role as a producer of technology and have a say in this area. For example, why have we become a country that invents and exports technology in the field of public services? Because the right goals have been set, the staffing has been chosen correctly and the President has always paid attention to this area. However, all institutions should pay attention to that. In some cases, my instructions are implemented only for a certain period of time, after which they are not implemented, are forgotten or another unpleasant situation occurs. Therefore, government agencies, ministries and state-owned companies must follow my instructions to the end, and there will be no disruption in that case,” the head of state said.