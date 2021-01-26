Azerbaijan's former minister of transport appointed to new position - Decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Ramin Guluzade, former minister of transport, communication, and high technologies of the country, as the head of the presidential office, Trend reports.
Latest
Clearing of mines, unexploded ordnance continuing in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VİDEO)
President Aliyev receives French Minister of State attached to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (PHOTO)
President Aliyev receives Rashad Nabiyev in video format on his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (PHOTO)