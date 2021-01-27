Armenians built several villas for themselves in Shusha. One of villas belongs to leader of junta, another - to wealthy, corrupt official - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

They have [Armenians] built several villas for themselves [in Shusha]. One of the villas belongs to the leader of the junta, while another is said to belong to a wealthy and corrupt official represented in the Armenian leadership, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Aydin Karimov due to his appointment as Special Representative of the President in Shusha district, Trend reports.

“As far as the infrastructure projects are concerned, it is possible to say that Shusha is an absolutely backward city from the point of view of infrastructure. The enemy did not create anything there, did not construct a single building. They have built several villas for themselves. One of the villas belongs to the leader of the junta, while another is said to belong to a wealthy and corrupt official represented in the Armenian leadership. For 28 years, the loathsome enemy did not build anything else there. The roads are in a terrible state, buildings are run down, there is straw, rubbish, dirty kiosks all over the place. They tore everything to shreds and only exploited the city. But then they say that Shusha is an Armenian city and tried to change its name. Therefore, the implementation of infrastructure projects is, of course, a priority issue. In parallel, urban planning work should be carried out correctly. Prior to this appointment, you worked in the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. You have the experience, and I am sure that you will lead this work,” the head of state said.