Azerbaijan drawing up topographic map of liberated Shusha city, Hadrut village

Politics 29 January 2021 19:07 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva –Trend:

Azerbaijan has purchased a mobile laboratory with the most modern devices for conducting a monitoring in the liberated lands, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Firdovsi Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the statement during a press conference on the ecological state of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as on the completed and forthcoming work.

He stressed that a topographic map of Shusha city and Hadrut village is being drawn up.

