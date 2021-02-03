Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Trend news agency presents another author's video project "Relevant with Sahil Karimli".

The issues related to psychological assistance rendered by appropriate state structures to war veterans, disabled people, and families of martyrs in Azerbaijan, the work of psychologists invited from abroad were discussed within the video project.

The process of rendering psychological assistance was described, the opinions of the war veterans, members of the families of martyrs, who received this assistance were voiced during the video project.

Head of the medical and psychological assistance department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, major of the medical service Khanim Sofiyeva and head of the delegation of psychologists who arrived from Turkey Selcuk Demirbas answered questions during the video project.