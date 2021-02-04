Azerbaijani ex-minister brought to criminal responsibility - State Security Service
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4
Trend:
Azerbaijani ex-Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov was brought to criminal responsibility, Trend reports on Feb. 4 with reference to the website of the Azerbaijani State Security Service.
