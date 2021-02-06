Azerbaijan diplomatic corps' representatives arrive in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Ambassadors, military attachés, and heads of representations of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived in the village of Jojug Marjanli of the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.
Representatives of the diplomatic corps will get acquainted with the situation in the village.
Then, the officials will visit Jabrayil city.
In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan started to visit the liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on Feb. 6.
Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Latest
Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete UAV-based course in Turkey, receive certificates (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli - symbol of determination to return Azerbaijani people - president's aide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan diplomatic corps' representatives arrive in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Trade representative office talks about establishment of production of Russian wind power plants in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company develops software for determining water consumption in mechanical meters
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Georgian ambassador discuss prospects for development of relations