Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit Zangilan city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.6

Trend:

Ambassadors, military attachés and heads of international organizations in Azerbaijan visited Zangilan on February 6 after the visit to Jabrayil region, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the consequences of crimes, vandalism, committed by the armed forces of Armenia in the ancestral lands of Azerbaijan

Diplomats and military attachés are accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice President Elchin Amirbekov and other officials.