Azerbaijani radio channels to broadcast in Karabakh, adjacent districts

An online regular meeting of the National Council on Television and Radio of Azerbaijan has been held, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the organization of radio broadcasting in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation was discussed.

Thus, following the discussions, it was decided to organize radio broadcasting in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories of republican radio channels (radio ‘Xəzər’, ‘Azad Azərbaycan’, 100.5 FM, ‘Auto FM’, Araz, ‘Space’, Radio Antenn, ‘Media FM’) through radio and television broadcasting stations (RTVS) located in Shusha city.

During the meeting, a competition was also announced, which will be held from February 10 to March 12, 2021, on the topic of opening a new regional radio channel in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts at a working frequency of 102.7 MHz.