Media reps observe implementation of practical tasks by missile and artillery troops of Azerbaijani Armed Forces - Trend TV’s report
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
Trend:
The media representatives visited the military units of the missile and artillery troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Karabakh bureau of Trend news agency reports on Feb. 9.
The media representatives observed the implementation of practical tasks by the units.
All-round combat readiness, skills of the personnel in the rapid implementation of assigned tasks were demonstrated.
