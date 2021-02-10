GUAM PA chairmanship transferred to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A meeting of the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) was held in the format of a videoconference on February 10, 2021, the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

Chairman of the GUAM PA, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation in GUAM PA Elnur Allahverdiyev, and member of the delegation Nasib Magomaliyev also took part in the meeting.

The issues of approving the composition of national delegations for 2021 in the committees of the GUAM PA, the results of the extraordinary meeting of the Bureau, the work of the observation mission during the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the draft Declaration of the 13th meeting of the GUAM PA, as well as other issues were discussed during the meeting.

During the discussions on the agenda items, Head of the Georgian delegation to the GUAM PA Giorgi Khelashvili, Head of the Ukrainian delegation Svyatoslav Yurash, and Head of the Moldovan delegation Alexandru Jizdan made speeches.

Secretary-General of the GUAM PA Altai Efendiev also expressed his opinion on the issues discussed and shared ideas on further strengthening cooperation.

The chairmanship of the GUAM PA was transferred from Azerbaijan to Georgia at the event.