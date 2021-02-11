Azerbaijani first VP addresses event in video format held by ICESCO on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Politics 11 February 2021 14:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani first VP addresses event in video format held by ICESCO on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

An event has been held in a video format on the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science as part of the “Year of Women” declared by ICESCO.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made a speech at the video meeting.

Address by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

-Dear Dr. Salim AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Dear friends,

First of all, I would like to thank the Director-General for his kind invitation to participate as a Guest of Honour in such an important event.

It is a big honor for me, and I consider this invitation as a sign of appreciation for our policy to develop women's education and science.

I commend the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for its noble mission to protect the Islamic cultural heritage and to promote education and science in the Muslim world, and note with appreciation the fruitful cooperation of Azerbaijan with ICESCO.

I praise the Director-General for the attention given to the topic under discussion in line with the United Nations General Assembly resolution that declared 11 February as the International Day of Women and Girls in science.

Dear friends,

Science, technology, and innovation all become necessary to address global challenges. Science and gender equality are vital for the achievement of international development goals, including the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

I would like to congratulate ICESCO on its initiative to proclaim 2021 as the Year of Women. This is not only the manifestation of the importance attached by the Organization to the role of women in our societies. This is also the recognition of their unique contribution to a better and safer world. We must pay tribute to all those women who today are at the front line of confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, as doctors, medical scientists, and health care workers. We can be proud of the critical role played by women researchers in different stages of the fight against COVID-19, from developing techniques for testing to creating vaccines against the virus.

I am very proud to come from the country well-known to the world not only for the drilling of the world’s first industrial oil well, opening the first opera in the Orient, or, more importantly, establishing the first democratic republic in the Muslim world more than one century ago. Azerbaijan has also entered history as one of the first nations in the world to provide women with the right to vote and to be elected back in 1918. As to girls education, the first secular school for girls in the Muslim East was opened by Azerbaijani philanthropist Zeynalabdin Taghiyev in my native town of Baku back in 1901.

Today, the literacy rate in Azerbaijan is close to 100 percent. 54 percent of students in the master course, 51 percent of PhDs at higher educational institutions, 46 percent of Doctor of science degree holders, and 56 percent of researchers in our country are women. Women represent 59 percent of the overall staff of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Science.

At the same time, in our rapidly changing world, it is important that the education of girls and their participation in science should be adequate to new challenges. Globally, girls make up only 35 percent of all students who study in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects. In our country, this number is 40%, higher than the world’s average.

As I mentioned before, many Azerbaijani women have made great contributions to science and have been the source of true inspiration for girls and young females to be engaged in science. But what is important today is to create more favorable conditions for our girls and young women to continue to improve their levels of involvement and to keep filling the gender gap in science. As one example, I can mention a pilot project we recently started with UNDP called “Women in STEM” mentorship program that links young female professionals and students with STEM role models so that they receive the advice they need to address the challenges faced in their education and careers.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We all agree that science, technology, and innovation are important drivers of the socio-economic development of societies around the world. In my capacity as ICESCO goodwill Ambassador, I would call on all member states to invest more in these sectors, develop necessary policies and joint action plans. We need to design innovative financing mechanisms to equip women and girls with the necessary skills for tomorrow’s labor market. Azerbaijan is ready to provide its contribution in this regard.

Dear participants,

On a separate note, I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to the ICESCO, personally to Director-General Dr. Salim AlMalik for the valuable support during last year’s 44-day Patriotic War as a result of which Azerbaijan liberated its occupied territories after almost 30 years of occupation by Armenia and thus restored historical justice. One month ago, at the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan, a delegation of ICESCO led by the Director-General, visited Azerbaijan. Our guests had a chance to visit some of our liberated lands and witness with their own eyes the scope of destruction and vandalism, including tens of desecrated mosques and hundreds of destroyed historical monuments. Now the government faces a huge task: to bring life back to liberated territories and to ensure the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to their native lands. And we will do it. We will restore destroyed cities and villages. We will build schools therein. We will restore the cultural heritage, and not only of Islamic origin but of all religions as a whole. We highly appreciate ICESCO’s readiness to work with the Government of Azerbaijan to assess the damage to Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage sites destroyed during occupation. Also, please accept our special gratitude for considering the opening of ICESCO regional office in Azerbaijan, which among other fields could strengthen our cooperation in the field of science with a specific focus to increase the role of women and girls in science.

To conclude, I wish ICESCO every success in its noble and important work. I wish all the participants and your families good health, happiness, and the best of luck. Thank you.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy accumulators
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy accumulators
Amount of loans allocated to private sector increases in Turkmenistan
Amount of loans allocated to private sector increases in Turkmenistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Losses of National Bank of Pakistan in Baku down in 2020 Finance 15:51
Share of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan's GDP increases as of January 2021 Finance 15:51
Citizens in Iran to be provided with apartments Business 15:51
Azercell allocates scholarships to students participating in the Patriotic War Society 15:43
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 15:41
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 15:40
Amount of loans allocated to private sector increases in Turkmenistan Finance 15:32
USAID helps to make Georgian economy more attractive for foreign investors Business 15:19
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for supply of water injection pump Tenders 15:14
Russian company eyes launching metallurgical production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:11
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana increasing weekly number of flights to Maldives Transport 15:04
New terminal to be constructed in Kazakhstan's Kuryk port Transport 15:03
Iran's trade with Eurasia growing Business 14:56
Azerbaijani first VP addresses event in video format held by ICESCO on International Day of Women and Girls in Science Politics 14:53
Euro zone growth in 2021 to rebound less than expected Europe 14:47
Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Other News 14:42
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 11 Society 14:37
Online wallets in Azerbaijan developing as popularity of e-commerce grows Economy 14:35
Bread prices may increase in Georgia Business 14:30
Iran's Tabriz Petrochemical Company intends to increase sales to CIS markets Oil&Gas 14:25
Azerbaijan's industrial sector makes up considerable share of GDP Business 14:24
Completed Southern Gas Corridor could provide means to export Turkmenistan's gas westward Economy 14:21
Azerbaijan reveals number of mobile public services in 2020 Society 14:21
Southern Gas Corridor may be joined by new buyers, new exporters in future - SOCAR Oil&Gas 14:02
Housing purchases plummet in Kazakhstan Business 14:02
Head of Azerbaijani office of Azerbaijan-Israel Int’l Association talks about COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO) Society 13:48
Bahar Azadi gold coin price drops in Iran Finance 13:47
Iran to be one of centers on coronavirus vaccine production in coming months – Minister Society 13:47
Prices for rental housing in Azerbaijan to rise after resumption of traditional education - expert Society 13:27
Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion prospects still there, even with Green Deal discussions Oil&Gas 13:17
Iran's Secretary of Nanotechnology Development discusses countries global ranking Business 13:15
Several enterprises resume operations in Iran's Semnan Province Business 13:15
Hospitals put into operation in Iran Society 13:14
Azerbaijan shares data on foreign currency demand of local banks Finance 13:14
Freight turnover on Kazakhstan's railways increases Transport 13:13
Reimagining Diplomacy in the Post-COVID World: An Indian Perspective - Opinion Other News 13:12
Volume of insurance fund increases in Turkmenistan Finance 13:08
Southern Gas Corridor to ensure guaranteed gas supplies to Europe Oil&Gas 12:54
Commerzbank posts $3.3 billion fourth-quarter loss amid major restructuring Europe 12:48
Uzbekistan Helicopters LLC announces tender for air cylinder repairs Tenders 12:44
Final consultations held on establishing International Day of Turkic Language (PHOTOS) Politics 12:43
Kazakhstan, Russia to focus on boosting mutual trade as COVID restrictions are lifted Business 12:41
Volume of SOCAR's aviation fuel imports to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 12:39
Turkmenistan working on standardization of industrial safety Finance 12:39
Iran's Marjan Petrochemical Company boosts its production to maximum Oil&Gas 12:38
Indonesia twofold decreases imports from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 12:35
World Bank presents program to support entrepreneurship of women in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:32
Georgia reports 557 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.11 Georgia 12:27
Uzbek-Chinese JV announces tender for repair work Tenders 12:24
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom names auction date to sell its solar subsidiaries Oil&Gas 12:23
Vehicles privatized through new state property auction in Azerbaijan Business 12:21
President Ilham Aliyev played key role in Azerbaijan's military victory - Russian expert Politics 12:14
Azerbaijani State Tax Service's transfers to state budget surpass projected volume Finance 12:12
Activities of industrial enterprises in Iran restored Business 12:12
ADB raises funds to expand mortgage lending operations in Kazakhstan Finance 12:08
Uzbek energy ministry projects launch of solar power plant in Navoi region Oil&Gas 12:07
Iran restores its tea plantations in northern provinces Business 12:06
Azerbaijani state budget revenues from renting state property exceed forecast Finance 11:46
Southern Gas Corridor brings affordable Azerbaijani gas, improves energy security Oil&Gas 11:41
Uzbekistan to begin preparations for COVID-19 vaccination Uzbekistan 11:38
Georgia's export of vegetables down year-on-year Business 11:37
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy office equipment Tenders 11:36
Russia considers supporting Uzbekistan in increasing hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 11:36
Georgia sees increase in fruit exports Business 11:35
AstraZeneca forecasts 2021 growth after fourth-quarter sales beat Europe 11:31
Kazakhstan reaches agreements with new contractor on world-scale polyethylene project Oil&Gas 11:30
Azerbaijan carries out major reforms in prosecutor's offices Politics 11:24
Turkmenistan exceeds its annual pension insurance contribution plan Finance 11:22
Turkmenistan exceeds planned revenues for state budget in 2020 Finance 11:14
Japanese int’l agency eyes using its tech in Uzbekistan’s agriculture sector Uzbekistan 11:08
Azerbaijan's MoD to observe final stage of 'Winter Exercises - 2021' in Turkey Politics 11:01
Hollywood singer Mary Millben expresses faith in PM Modi, supports Indian farmers Other News 10:52
Prices for gold, silver down in Azerbaijan Finance 10:50
Turkey's MoD shares footage from Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical exercises (VIDEO) Politics 10:36
Kazakh ministry presents new package of anti-crisis measures to support business Business 10:32
Ukraine looking at defence purchases from India Other News 10:31
Prices on Azerbaijani oil slightly increase Finance 10:29
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation to host first national online festival Society 10:24
Azerbaijan shows footage from Gurdlar village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:24
Romania hopes to be among SOCAR’s priorities in Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe Oil&Gas 10:11
‘Madagascar wants to deepen defence relations with India’ Other News 10:10
Iranian currency rates for February 11 Finance 10:10
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 11 Finance 10:10
Iran and Ukraine to develop economic ties further Business 10:09
PM Modi speaks to Trudeau, assures support to Canada's vaccination efforts Other News 10:08
Romania prioritizes attracting foreign investments in dev’t of Black Sea energy sources Oil&Gas 09:59
ROMGAZ, TRANSGAZ seeking efficient ways of co-op with SOCAR Oil&Gas 09:55
Afghanistan thanks India for sending 5 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses Other News 09:54
Romania offers its infrastructure for future stages of Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 09:51
Iran starts water transfer from Persian Gulf to Kerman Province Business 09:49
Conspiracies hatched to defame Indian tea, yoga too: PM Narendra Modi Other News 09:48
Oil drops after strong rally, demand hopes limit losses Oil&Gas 09:44
Rouhani defends Iranian government's economic agenda Business 09:44
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 11 Uzbekistan 09:36
ULTRA Technologies automates some technical solutions for business sectors Economy 09:02
Azerbaijan’s Aztelecom company opens tender to buy fiber optic line connectors Tenders 09:02
Azerbaijan’s production of diesel fuel down in 2020 Oil&Gas 09:02
Kazakhstan, Latvia trade down amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 09:01
Brazil nears 235,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 08:51
Xi calls for re-establishment of China-U.S. dialogue mechanisms Other News 08:25
All news