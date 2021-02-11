President Aliyev makes speech at 7th Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council through video conferencing (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

The 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council has been held in the format of a video conference.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the video meeting.

European Union (EU) Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Varhelyi and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov made opening remarks at the meeting.

Following the submission of a report by the consortium members on the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the ministers and heads of delegations made speeches.

The meeting is attended by ministers and other high-level representatives from 18 countries, including Azerbaijan. The event also brought together heads of 5 leading international financial institutions and 18 major companies engaged in the project.