Former PMs of Montenegro, Ireland, and president of 73rd UN General Assembly join Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Former Prime Minister of Montenegro, Prime Minister of Ireland, and President of the 73rd General Assembly join Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports citing the center.

Igor Luksic, served as Prime Minister of Montenegro 2010-2012, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs 2012-2016 and Minister of Finance 2004-2010; Bertie Ahern, Prime Minister of Ireland 1997-2008 and Maria Fernanda Espinosa President of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly joined Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

"We are extremely honored of having such eminent world leaders joining us as it will be added value to the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center," Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov said.