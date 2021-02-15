Vandals and barbarians demolished, looted, stole buildings during occupation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

Vandals and barbarians demolished, looted, and stole all the buildings during the occupation, President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said visiting Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin, and Jabrayil districts, Trend reports.

“We are driving into Mardanli village. The sun rises and illuminates our path. I said that all restoration work on the liberated lands would be organized at the highest level. We will restore all these destroyed villages. Notice how the despicable enemy has destroyed all our settlements. Vandals and barbarians demolished, looted, and stole all the buildings during the occupation. We will restore them all,” the head of state said.