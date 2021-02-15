Azerbaijani president inaugurates Gulabird hydropower plant in Lachin (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

On February 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin, and Jabrayil districts, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of an 8-megawatt Gulabird hydroelectric power station on the Hakari River.

During the occupation, the Armenian invaders destroyed this station, just as they typically did everywhere else. This station, which is being commissioned upon the instructions of the president in a short period of time, is of great importance in terms of creating infrastructure and other planned activities in the liberated territories.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the Gulabird hydroelectric power plant.

The commissioning of the Gulabird hydroelectric power plant is a historic and significant event. This is the first infrastructure project launched in the liberated lands with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

The station will play an important role in providing electricity to about 7,000 people. The electricity generated here will be supplied to Khanlig village of Gubadli district, the southern part of Lachin district, and other infrastructure projects located in the area.