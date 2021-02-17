Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation on February 17, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region, as well as the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region].

The views on other issues of mutual interest were exchanged during the telephone conversation.