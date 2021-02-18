Azerbaijani Ombudsman comments on ex-president of Armenia confirming shelling of civilians

Politics 18 February 2021 17:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Ombudsman comments on ex-president of Armenia confirming shelling of civilians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

The actions committed by the military-political leadership of Armenia must be regarded as a gross violation of the provisions of international documents and appropriate sanctions should be imposed, the Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva said in her comments, Trend reports on Feb.18.

According to Aliyeva, in a recent interview with the Armenian Armnews channel, former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan touched upon the issue of using the Iskander operational-tactical ballistic missile (having especially great destructive power) by the Armenian side during the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) reminding that this missile was used only at the last stage of the war in the direction of (liberated) Shusha city, making attempt to reoccupy it.

As the ombudsman stressed, at the same time the ex-president openly admitted that during the war, the Armenian Armed Forces, using other missile systems had been deliberately shelling civilian targets in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which was beyond the war zone.

"This confirms again that the strikes inflicted by Armenia with the use of prohibited weapons on the inhabited civilian areas of Azerbaijan, located far from the war zone, resulted in numerous casualties,” she said. “As a result, 94 civilians were killed, including 12 children, and 414 were injured, of whom 54 were children, and four children lost both parents.

“Despite this, the Armenian side today continues to try to mislead the world community by spreading false information about the conflict, and this approach undermines the process of achieving peace after the conflict,” Aliyeva added.

“All this should be regarded as a gross violation by the current military-political leadership of Armenia of the provisions of the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols to them, especially the IV Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Population in Time of War, the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, the Convention on Rights child and other international documents, appropriate sanctions must be applied," summed up the commissioner.

The Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, including Shusha city, from the Armenian occupation.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to purchase licenses through tender
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to purchase licenses through tender
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy electric engines
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy electric engines
Turkmen Ministry of Construction opens tender for construction of park
Turkmen Ministry of Construction opens tender for construction of park
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish VP Politics 17:54
Kazakhstan identifies measures, projects to boost agriculture output in 2021 Business 17:53
Azerbaijani Ombudsman comments on ex-president of Armenia confirming shelling of civilians Politics 17:47
Presidents of Turkey and Russia exchange views on various issues Politics 17:46
Georgian Dream party nominates candidate for prime minister Georgia 17:46
Successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccine to offer economic activity impetus in Kazakhstan Business 17:39
Second COVID-19 wave in Eurozone poses threat for Kazakhstan's oil market - WB Business 17:32
All perpetrators of terror in Azerbaijan’s Barda town must be punished - Russian MP (PHOTO) Politics 17:30
Uzbekistan notes increase in furniture export Uzbekistan 17:27
Azerbaijan sees growth in number of customer accounts in banks as of 2020 Finance 17:27
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan talk further expanding of regional co-op Uzbekistan 17:25
Data on gasoline sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange for Jan. 2021 Business 17:25
Uzbekistan among few countries with positive overall economy growth - IMF Uzbekistan 17:21
UN, Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society send humanitarian aid to conflict-affected persons in Tartar Society 17:08
GGF finalizing review of solar panel projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 17:06
Uzbekistan’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Jan.2021 Business 17:06
Azerbaijani border guards receiving COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:58
Kazakhstan needs more reforms to sustain economic recovery in post pandemic times - WB Business 16:58
Uzbekneftegaz, Russian geological holding eye introducing technologies in geophysical well surveys Oil&Gas 16:43
Nothing left in Aghdam city except mosque - Russian MP (VIDEO) Politics 16:41
FMO closes loan agreement with Georgian Credo Bank Business 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 155 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:37
Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry sums up RES dev't results for 2020 Oil&Gas 16:28
Azerbaijan scales up polyethylene production in Jan. 2021 Business 16:21
Russian MP witnesses vandalism of Armenians in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 16:17
Uzbekistan accelerates introduction of artificial intelligence technologies ICT 16:15
Azerbaijan increases electricity production Oil&Gas 16:08
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand down Finance 16:01
Volume of Azerbaijani tomatoes banned for import to Russia revealed Business 15:57
Azerbaijan starts vaccination of State Border Service employees (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 15:50
Footage from Aliaghaly village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:48
Iran-Azerbaijan railway lines and border opportunities should be activated - Zarif Business 15:47
Kazakhstan nearly doubles imports from Turkmenistan amid COVID-19 Business 15:47
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transited by ships Transport 15:28
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan to prepare new intergovernmental agreement on Dostlug field Politics 15:28
Turkish venture fund promoting Azerbaijani start-up projects ICT 15:28
Georgian Papari Valley discusses wine exports to major markets Business 15:24
Uzbekistan’s banks reduce circulation of bank cards Finance 15:18
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy electric engines Tenders 15:18
Turkmen Ministry of Construction opens tender for construction of park Tenders 15:17
Uzbekistan, French SUEZ talk implementation of water supply transformation in Tashkent Uzbekistan 15:17
Kazakhstan's revenues from air cargo transport double year-on-year Transport 15:16
Turkish president receives Azerbaijani PM Politics 15:10
Kazakhstan sees decrease in exports to Italy in 2020 Business 15:05
Azerbaijan shares data on cargo shipments via TRACECA for 2020 Transport 15:05
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population down in January 2021 Finance 15:05
Kazakhstan boosts extraction of lead and zinc ores Business 15:04
Visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and Turkey enters into force Politics 14:57
Volume of cargo transshipment from Italy via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 14:56
Iran's raw steel production increases Business 14:55
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 18 Society 14:54
Azerbaijani minister meets with Turkish Digital Transformation Office's chief Economy 14:40
Bahar Azadi gold coin price in Iran shows upward trend Finance 14:39
Turkey shares data on cargo movement through Aliaga port for January 2021 Turkey 14:39
Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan and Turkey on co-op in field of media approved Politics 14:38
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan talk uniting the transport systems of Asia and Europe Transport 14:34
Turkey's steel exports to Uzbekistan increase Turkey 14:32
Foodgrain production set to touch a record high in India Other News 14:30
Georgian Dream to nominate new PM candidate Georgia 14:29
Iran could become second-largest producer in OPEC - Iranian energy expert Oil&Gas 14:25
EU Delegation's head talks joint projects in Azerbaijan Economy 14:22
Industrial and mining facilities launched in Iran Business 14:09
Uzbekistan introduces compulsory certification of environmentally hazardous products Uzbekistan 14:08
Britain's Prince Philip, 99, spends a second night in hospital Europe 14:07
UK consumer spending weakens over week to Feb. 11 Europe 13:55
Azerbaijan urges UNESCO to react on Armenia showcasing stolen Azerbaijani carpets Politics 13:47
Caucasian Muslims Office says 2021 Hajj pilgrimage may begin in early March Society 13:45
Uzbekistan, Hungary strike deal on investment projects in agriculture Uzbekistan 13:41
Azerbaijan's spending on imports from Italy up Business 13:37
Maersk Drilling’s average day rate up in int’l floater segment Oil&Gas 13:36
Azerbaijan's parliament to talk over memorandum with Turkmenistan on Dostlug field Politics 13:32
Activities of manufacturing enterprises restored in Iran Business 13:24
Azerbaijan Air Forces performing practical flights (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:16
Russian MP acquainted with barbarity of Armenians in Barda - Trend TV Politics 13:14
Maersk Drilling reveals revenues from operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan shows footage from Govshatly village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:08
Georgia reports 365 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.18 Georgia 13:07
Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish FMs postponed Politics 13:02
Georgian presents new infrastructure projects to be implemented in 2021 Construction 13:00
Iran not to renegotiate JCPOA - Iranian official Nuclear Program 12:58
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture extends tender for purchase of necessary goods Tenders 12:57
EU Azerbaijan to hold discussions on areas of cooperation Business 12:47
Uzbekistan to restore Sardoba reservoir damaged due to dam break Construction 12:33
Azerbaijan reveals data on petrochemical production for Jan. 2021 Oil&Gas 12:30
EU stands ready to share peace-building experience with Azerbaijan - Head of EU Delegation Politics 12:29
EU4Lankaran project aimed at developing production of vegetables, fruits in region - EU Economy 12:24
Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company discusses priorities Oil&Gas 12:18
Uzbekistan GTL announces tender for development of project documentation Tenders 12:18
Gold price in Azerbaijan declines Finance 12:15
Uzbekistan reports growth of business activity in regions Business 11:58
Non-OPEC crude output to grow this year, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 11:55
Azerbaijan raises commercial gas production Oil&Gas 11:54
Over entire period of co-op, EU and Azerbaijan work on number of joint projects Business 11:46
JP Morgan expects OPEC crude supply to rise in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan records big surplus in state budget for January 2021 Finance 11:38
Southern Gas Corridor - very good example of close EU-Azerbaijan cooperation - Head of EU Delegation Politics 11:28
Turkey says Azerbaijan reduces import of domestic cars Turkey 11:18
Iranian Parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Politics 11:18
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 11:17
Russia's Sberbank eyes introducing artificial intelligence technologies in Uzbek banking sector ICT 11:16
All news