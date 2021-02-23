Azerbaijani Parliament approves MoU on 'Dostlug' field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Parliament of Azerbaijan has discussed a memorandum of understanding ‘on joint exploration, development and study of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea between the Azerbaijani and Turkmen governments’, Trend reports.

To remind, the given memorandum was signed between the governments in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat city on January 21, 2021.

During the discussions at the Parliament, MPs emphasized the importance of the document and noted that it would contribute to cooperation between the two countries.

Following the discussions, the memorandum was put to a vote and approved.