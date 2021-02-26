We are preparing master plan for reconstruction of each city - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

We are preparing a master plan for the reconstruction of each city, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Chief Executive Officer of Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) Eric Rondolat and other senior officials of the company, Trend reports.

Referring to the projects being implemented in Azerbaijan by Signify, President Ilham Aliyev said:

“I think that the Baku, Sumgayit, Shamakhi projects demonstrate excellent activity and efficiency of your company. We have new plans. We have already discussed these plans in connection with other large cities and, of course, the territories liberated from occupation. We are preparing a master plan for the reconstruction of each city, and street lighting will become an important part of it,” the head of state said.