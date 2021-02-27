Azerbaijani police officers find ordnances left by Armenians in Khojavand (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Employees of the Khojavand Regional Police Department found a significant amount of ordinances in the administrative territory of the Khojavand district liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend report citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ordnances were left by the Armenian Armed Forces while fleeing in the course of the Second Karabakh War, said the ministry.

Thus, seven Kalashnikov assault rifles, two machine guns, two sniper rifles, one grenade launcher, magazines for assault rifles and 2,527 rounds of various calibers were found.