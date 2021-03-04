Long-awaited end to Karabakh conflict creates new opportunities - Former US ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The long-awaited end of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates a number of new opportunities for both Azerbaijan and the entire region, Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said.

Bryza made the remark during an online webinar, Trend reports on March 4.

“The first such opportunity is to build the long-term peace,” former US ambassador to Azerbaijan added. “However, the current anti-government sentiments in Armenia and the possible dismissal of Nikol Pashinyan from the post of Armenian prime minister could become obstacles on the way to it.”

“The second opportunity is the implementation of West-East big transport projects and the attraction of all regional countries to them,” Bryza added. “This will also provide a good opportunity to involve Armenia in big regional projects, to which it was not previously involved because of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories.”

Bryza also touched upon the importance of the recent signing of an agreement on the Dostlug oil and gas field.

“The fact that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have agreed on the joint development of this field is incredibly important and will undoubtedly have a positive effect on bilateral relations between the two countries,” former US ambassador to Azerbaijan said.