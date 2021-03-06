Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's Separate Combined Arms Army holding live-fire training classes (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

Trend:

The live-fire training classes with the crews of armored vehicles are being conducted in the Separate Combined Arms Army of Nakhchivan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In the course of the training classes, the crews improve their skills in controlling infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers.

The crews, who had previously been tested for their knowledge of the technical structure and tactical characteristics of armored vehicles, hit targets with high accuracy during live firing.

Classes in the training center and at the test sites continue.