President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on International Women's Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.6
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Azerbaijani women on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day.
Latest
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's Separate Combined Arms Army holding live-fire training classes (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Azerbaijani FM, head of Baku office of CE exchange views on development of new action plan for cooperation (PHOTO)
Initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes new contribution to protection of world and religious heritage in Vatican (PHOTO)
Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project discussed at “Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan: New Opportunities for Cooperation” event (PHOTO)