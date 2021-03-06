Lybian diplomat harshly condemns Armenia using mosque in Azerbaijani Fuzuli as stable
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.6
Trend:
The fact that Armenia used the mosque, place of worship of Muslims as a stable is true vandalism, Charge d'Affaires of Libya to Azerbaijan Ashraf Adem said during his visit to Merdinli village of Fuzuli district, Trend reports on Mar.6.
"When I entered the mosque, I saw offensive inscriptions on its walls. This is an insult to the religious feelings of all Muslims. Finally, justice triumphed and Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the occupation. I call on all Muslims to help restore the religious monuments located here," added Adem.
The Fuzuli district had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).
