Azerbaijani police forces find ammunition left by Armenia in Gubadly, Jabrayil districts (PHOTOS)

Ammunition abandoned by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War has been found in Gubadly and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As the ministry noted, the employees of the Gubadly and Jabrayil regional anti-terrorist organizations, together with representatives of other structures, carried out raids to identify and neutralize ammunition.

As a result of the raids carried out by the officers of the Gubadly Regional Police Department, 1 mortar, 6 machine guns, 21 grenades and fuses for them, 12 grenade projectiles and fuses, 3,760 cartridges of various calibers thrown by the Armenians were found. Employees of the Jabrayil Regional Police Department found 20 automatic weapons during the raids.