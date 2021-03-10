Azerbaijan discloses number of mines found in war-affected territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agency for Mine Action has executed 1,800 operational and emergency field visits as response action to 2,300 calls from September 27, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers said in its report for the past year, Trend reports on Mar.10.

Houses and household areas were inspected in Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Barda, Bilasuvar, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Goygol, Kurdamir, Fuzuli, Tartar, Tovuz, Shamkir, Hajigabul, Zardab, Khizi, Khojavend, Oghuz, Gabala districts, Naftalan, Ganja and Mingachevir cities, territories near the Mingachevir TPP, South Caucasus Pipeline, arable and pasture areas, roadsides, forests, schools.

As a result of the inspection, 1,600 unexploded munitions, 4,500 pieces of anti-infantry mines, 1,400 pieces of anti-tank mines, 1,900 pieces of anti-tank mine explosive fuses, 77 pieces of detonators, 1,400 pieces of 9N235 type bombs, 21,000 patrons of various calibers, 2 gas-grenades, 6 kg grams of black gunpowder, 275 kg of plastic explosives, 150 kg of ammonium-nitrate explosives, 17 meteorological radio direction detectors for military purposes, 7 drones (neutralized), 2 schemes for missiles and 1,900 unexploded missile parts were found.

The found items remained from Armenian attacks on the mentioned territories during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020). As a result of the war, Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated Khojavend, Aghdam, Jabrayil, and Fuzuli districts which were held under Armenian occupation since the early 1990s.