New opportunities occur in terms of regional development - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As a result of Azerbaijan’s liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation, new reality emerged in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark during a meeting with Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó, Trend reports on March 10.

“The new opportunities have emerged in terms of the development of the region,” the Azerbaijani minister said.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan supports coexistence in conditions of inviolability of borders and regards the current period as the post-conflict period.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced about cooperation with friendly countries and partners in the liberated territories,” the minister added. “Hungary's activity in this context was widely discussed. The concrete steps taken by Hungary are highly appreciated.”

“Hungarian EximBank has allocated $100 million to the Hungarian companies that are involved in reconstruction work on the liberated territories,” Bayramov added. “At the same time, the Azerbaijani side highly appreciates the allocation of funds by Hungary for the demining of the liberated territories."