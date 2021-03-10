There will be a lot of opportunities for Hungarian companies to work together with us on liberated areas - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

Trend:

I am sure that there will be a lot of opportunities for Hungarian companies to work together with us on the liberated areas, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, Trend reports.

“Of course, bilateral agenda is very important and Hungary and Azerbaijan as two friendly countries need to activate cooperation in the economic area, area of trade and especially now, after the liberation of the occupied territories a lot of opportunities now with respect to the reconstruction of the territories. It is total devastation. Probably you have seen some video footage of that area, it is total destruction. So, we need to rebuild the area from scratch. It is more than 10,000 square kilometers. It is a big part of Azerbaijan and of course, we want to do it in cooperation with our partners. As many times I already publicly stated, we will invite for cooperation the companies from friendly countries. Hungary is one of them, closest friends of Azerbaijan, and I am sure that there will be a lot of opportunities for Hungarian companies to work together with us on the liberated areas,” the head of state said.