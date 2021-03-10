Turkey to stand by Azerbaijan during restoration of liberated lands - Senior Turkish Official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As always, Turkey will be close to Azerbaijan during the restoration of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Akif Cagatay Kilic, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, said.

Kilic made the remark at a press conference, Trend reports on March 10.

The chairman stressed that the delegation headed by him arrived in Azerbaijan as a sign of support.

"We will render any support for the restoration of the lands liberated from the occupation and the return of the people expelled from there," Kilic added.

The chairman stressed that as a result of the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity.

"We arrived here to express our support,” Kilic said. “Azerbaijan likes Turkey and everyone who comes from Turkey. Turkey also demonstrates tremendous support to our Azerbaijani brothers.”