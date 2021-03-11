Azerbaijan has better situation than other countries in regards to COVID-19 crisis - EBRD president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.11

Azerbaijan has a better situation than other countries in regards to COVID-19 crisis, New President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso said during meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Mr. President, thank you very much. Thank you for the initial presentation. I would like to congratulate you on the successful management of the COVID-19 crisis. All countries are now facing this challenge, and this crisis is causing economic problems in many places around the world. You have a better situation than other countries,” she said.

Speaking about cooperation with Azerbaijan, Odile Renaud-Basso said: “Last year we focused on the private sector, socially significant and environmental impact assessment projects in local currency in support of small and medium enterprises were implemented successfully. We are also pleased to cooperate with the Central Bank in financing projects in local currency by concluding a SWAP agreement. This, in turn, is important in terms of supporting small and medium enterprises. It is gratifying that the Southern Gas Corridor project, to which we have made a significant financial contribution, has been completed. We were closely involved in this project and are glad that the project has already been fully implemented. We appreciate our cooperation in the field of energy.”