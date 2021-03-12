Azerbaijani president congratulates Pope Francis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Holiness Pope Francis.

“It is on the occasion of the Anniversary of your Election that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, your followers,” the president said.

“The present high level of the relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See is gratifying,” President Aliyev said. “With tolerance and multicultural values regarded as a way of life, Azerbaijan attaches particular significance to the continued expansion of these relations aimed at promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue.”

“I recall with fondest memories our last year’s meeting in the Vatican and exchange of views and express my gratitude for your high recognition of Azerbaijan’s multiculturalism and tolerance traditions,” the president said.

“During these challenging times, as we wage a struggle against the COVID-19 virus that has swept the world, it is crucial that humanity harnesses such noble values as mutual understanding, support, solidarity, and humanism,” President Aliyev said. “I believe the exemplary relations of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See will continue to serve the cause of forging the environment of mutual trust among the civilizations, protecting religious and cultural heritage, and ensuring the triumph of universal values.”

“On this auspicious day, I wish you strong health and success in fulfilling your supreme moral mission,” the president said.