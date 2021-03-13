Media officials, NGOs, bloggers, activists of Azerbaijan begin trip to post-war Aghdam
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13
Trend:
On March 13, heads of media resources and NGOs, bloggers and public activists of Azerbaijan have started a trip to the country’s Aghdam city liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
The members of the delegation will visit the destroyed historical sites in the Agdam district, observe the de-mining process.
Information about the trip will be provided throughout the day.
