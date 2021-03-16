We are at entrance to Azykh cave, we climbed about 800 steps - President Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

We are at the entrance to the Azykh cave. We climbed about 800 steps, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Azykh village, Trend reports.

“It was a good exercise and showed our fitness. We will now enter the Azykh cave. This cave was discovered by Azerbaijani archeologist Mammadali Huseynov in 1960. The research was conducted here after that. It is one of the oldest human settlements in the world, belongs to the history of Azerbaijan, it is our historical asset. Armenia illegally carried out work in this cave, illegally brought scientists here from abroad. They have caused great damage to this cave and our historical heritage. They will pay for all this damage. We will make them do that,” President Aliyev said.

“The Azykh cave was discovered by an Azerbaijani scientist. The Azykh cave is located in the territory of Azerbaijan. From now on, it will be Azerbaijani scientists and their invited foreign colleagues who will conduct research here legally,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“What is a beautiful view! Azykh village is over there. You can take a few good shots from here. We have reached this summit. We will climb all the peaks. There is no peak we cannot climb. Let's say together: “Azykh is Azerbaijan!”, “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.