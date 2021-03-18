US looks forward to exploring new opportunities for economic co-op with Azerbaijan - US President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18

Trend:

President of the US Joe Biden sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the Azerbaijani national Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“We support your efforts to diversify your economy and develop energy opportunities in the Caspian,” President Biden said. “The United States looks forward to exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation. I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan on this new year and new spring.”