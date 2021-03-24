Azerbaijani Ombudsperson responds to HRW on allegations on mistreating Armenian PoWs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.24

Trend:

The recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) on the mistreatment of Armenian prisoners of war (PОWs) held in Azerbaijan reflects a biased approach and misleads the international community, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports on Mar.24.

Aliyeva made the remark commenting on the allegations of mistreatment of the Armenian PОWsin HRW's report dated March 19, 2021.

The Ombudsperson stressed that in any report on sensitive topics such as conflicts, their consequences, PОWs, alleged violations of international humanitarian law, etc., the principle of objectivity must be observed, and in order to avoid a one-sided position, only verified facts and well-founded arguments should be used.

"We believe that HRW should be impartial and should conduct an objective investigation. We urge HRW and other relevant organizations to refrain from disseminating any biased reports or statements that may lead to hatred and further human rights violations," she further said.