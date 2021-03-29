Azerbaijan Press Council appeals to Media Defense human rights organization

Politics 29 March 2021 17:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Press Council appeals to Media Defense human rights organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.29

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Press Council has sent an appeal to the Media Defense human rights organization regarding its lawsuit filed against Azerbaijan to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on behalf of journalists who are citizens of Armenia, Trend reports.

According to the data indicated in the lawsuit, on October 1, 2020, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan fired at the Khojavand district (in the lawsuit it is indicated as Martuni).

“As a result, three journalists who were there were injured, and their guide was killed. Of the four who applied to Media Defense, three are journalists, and the fourth is the brother of the deceased person,” the appeal says.

The lawsuit, which claims that during the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces allegedly violated the norms of international law, attacks on journalists became regular and they were obstructed in their professional activities, it is also said that Azerbaijan ignored the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“In this regard, we declare that the Khojavand district, which Armenia calls Martuni, is an integral part of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The region was under the occupation of Armenia for about 30 years. Its population - Azerbaijanis - all this time lived away from their native lands as forced migrants. A disdainful attitude was demonstrated towards the population’s rights and freedoms. During the Second Karabakh War, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan put an end to this injustice and ensured control over the Khojavand district,” reads the appeal.

“According to international law, the Khojavand district is the territory of Azerbaijan. Visits to its territory, including by journalists, had to be coordinated with the Azerbaijani side. Unfortunately, this requirement was not met either before the war or during it, and numerous visits of journalists from abroad, including Armenia, were organized there,” the appeal noted.

“In this case, Armenia was responsible for ensuring the safety of media representatives. This country, which has occupied Azerbaijani lands for almost 30 years, ignoring the requirements of international law, has once again demonstrated a clear disregard for these rights and principles by organizing illegal trips of journalists to these territories. It is no coincidence that on October 9, 2020, the Azerbaijan Press Council issued a statement regarding the trips of journalists from abroad to Nagorno-Karabakh,” the appeal stressed.

The document stressed the inadmissibility of visits of media representatives to the region without the consent of Azerbaijan, as well as the fact that Armenia deliberately endangers the lives of journalists. The statement was sent to the world's leading media, journalists and human rights organizations.

“During the Second Karabakh War, which lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020, Armenia not only organized illegal visits of journalists to Karabakh but also its Armed Forces carried out attacks on representatives of local and foreign media in the execution of their professional duties,” the appeal emphasized.

On October 19, 2020, the Azerbaijan Press Council sent an appeal to international media regarding the fact that the film crew of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AZTV) was shelled in the Aghdam district. The Council made a similar statement on the shelling of the Euronews TV crew by the Armenian Armed Forces. Unfortunately, at this time, the Media Defense human rights organization remained silent.

Thus, the Azerbaijan Press Council considers the lawsuit filed by Media Defense in the ECHR, allegedly due to the violation of the rights of journalists during the Second Karabakh War, as the result of a prejudiced, biased and one-sided approach that was not aimed at establishing the truth but at realizing political goals. The Council regrets that Media Defense became a participant in the games that were initiated by the Armenian lobby and diaspora under the influence of certain pro-Armenian political circles.

The Azerbaijan Press Council, which unites the independent media of the country, hopes that Media Defense will take into account all of the above and revise its preconceived position based on an unfair approach, the appeal said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian Enguri HPP to start producing electricity in early May 2021
Georgian Enguri HPP to start producing electricity in early May 2021
Drivers in Georgia prefer hybrid cars due to lower fuel consumption costs
Drivers in Georgia prefer hybrid cars due to lower fuel consumption costs
Incident in Suez Canal didn't affect Azerbaijani ships in int'l waters - ASCO
Incident in Suez Canal didn't affect Azerbaijani ships in int'l waters - ASCO
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgian Enguri HPP to start producing electricity in early May 2021 Oil&Gas 17:47
Drivers in Georgia prefer hybrid cars due to lower fuel consumption costs Business 17:45
Incident in Suez Canal didn't affect Azerbaijani ships in int'l waters - ASCO Transport 17:45
Wheat flour subsidizing program extended in Georgia Business 17:39
Suez Canal says traffic in channel resumes after stranded ship refloated Arab World 17:37
Kazakhstan, EU intends to continue co-op in energy sector Oil&Gas 17:36
Misrepresentation of Caucasian Albanian monuments as Armenian - disrespect to Azerbaijani history - Azerbaijani scholar Politics 17:36
Turnover of Georgia's informat auto car sector down Business 17:29
Number of construction enterprises in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent increases Construction 17:24
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 17:23
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 17:23
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of medicine Tenders 17:22
Ethiopia to get 300,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 shot Other News 17:17
Share of vehicles manufacturing up in Kazakhstan Business 17:13
Azerbaijan Press Council appeals to Media Defense human rights organization Politics 17:13
Razavi Khorasan Province can meet Iran's iron ore needs Business 17:09
Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency US 17:04
Bitcoin jumps to one-week high above $58,000 Finance 17:03
Italian SDF Group to set up agricultural machinery assembly in Kazakhstan Business 17:02
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for provision of engineering services Tenders 16:53
Uzbekistan to start mass COVID-19 vaccination Uzbekistan 16:51
Uzbek currency rates for March 30 Finance 16:46
Kazakhstan, Canada decrease trade amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 16:44
Greece keeps purchasing Turkmen oil products Oil&Gas 16:41
Total profit of several Georgian banks up Finance 16:40
Eurostat reveals data Italy's imports of Turkmen oil products Oil&Gas 16:39
Iranian major mining companies obtain main equipment domestically Business 16:33
Solutions of Turkish IT company can be integrated into Azerbaijani banking sector Economy 16:24
Main import of electric cars to Uzbekistan falls on China Transport 16:22
UK's Raab visits Gibraltar to discuss post-Brexit treaty Europe 16:14
Uzbekistan’s Fergana Oil Refinery puts up first batch of EURO-4 diesel fuel for sale Oil&Gas 16:11
Azerbaijani banks double mortgage lending in late Feb.2021 Finance 16:10
Online sales contribute to increasing car exports to Azerbaijan and Ukraine from Georgia Business 16:10
Electric vehicle imports remain low in Georgia Business 16:10
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 growth rate of communication services revealed ICT 16:01
Kazakhstan increases trade turnover with Singapore amid COVID-19 Business 16:01
Unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines - economic, epidemiological self-destruction, says WHO Society 15:49
Thailand loses 1.45 million tourism jobs from pandemic Other News 15:46
Azerbaijani MoD orders to raise level of army's combat capability Politics 15:39
Kazakhstan increases sown areas in Karaganda region this year Kazakhstan 15:32
Iran prepares incentive packages for airlines Transport 15:31
Amazon says deliveries unaffected by strikes in Germany US 15:21
Money supply rate in Azerbaijan continues to rise - CBA Finance 15:19
Ford suspends activities in Turkey Turkey 15:17
Azerbaijan's Azerishig signs contract for purchase of electromagnetic devices Oil&Gas 15:17
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation eyes to start manufacturing competitive products Business 15:11
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry signs tender contract for attracting maintenance services Finance 15:08
Cotton sowing to begin in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Business 15:07
Approval of FATF related bills to improve Iran's trade - TPO Business 15:06
Iran expects bright outlook in trade with Europe Business 14:57
India's coronavirus cases peak over 12 million for first time Other News 14:53
Uzbek Chemical Corporation to supply Bukhara Oil Refinery with chemical reagents Oil&Gas 14:42
MOL Group, Kazakhstan agree on amendments to Work Program Oil&Gas 14:40
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 14:40
Сar exports to improve in 2021 in Georgia - Galt & Taggart Business 14:40
Iran unveils data on fishing in Gilan Province Business 14:39
Azerbaijan reveals volume of 2M2021 credit investments Finance 14:35
Georgia reveals value of annual profit of pawnshops Business 14:35
Uzbekistan estimates construction of Tashkent-Andijan toll highway Construction 14:33
Turning Iran-China deal into strategic partnership requires political will - Parliament speaker Business 14:32
Iran reveals details of COVID-19 vaccine import by private sector Business 14:28
Uzbekistan reveals volume of industrial production in Tashkent for 2M2021 Uzbekistan 14:17
New greenhouses put into operation in Turkmenistan Business 14:17
Refinancing rate in Azerbaijan kept unchanged due to economic recovery signs - expert Finance 14:16
Kazakhstan decreases manufacturing of some electrical goods Business 14:15
Simplification of visa regime to further strengthen fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan Politics 14:15
Armenia built so-called "church" in Jabrayil on illegal basis, says Israeli lawyer Politics 14:10
Turkmen delegation to pay working visit to Russia Business 14:04
Details of exports from Iran's Qom Province announced Business 13:57
EBRD to sign Enhanced Partnership Framework Arrangement with Kazakhstan Business 13:52
Ukraine’s import of Azerbaijani products increases Business 13:50
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 29 Society 13:45
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran soar Finance 13:36
COVID-19 vaccinated person can remain a virus carrier - Azerbaijani professor Society 13:28
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Israel Turkey 13:27
Turkey sees increase in exports of locally-made steel to Kazakhstan Turkey 13:24
Operation of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant may be suspended Nuclear Program 13:19
SOCAR Turkey increases marine pollution response capacity Oil&Gas 13:08
Iraq - first export destination for Iranian products Business 13:02
Iran, China to cooperate against COVID-19 Politics 13:02
Iran's 2M2021 import of grains, legumes from Turkey surges Turkey 13:01
Turkmenistan’s Lebap region ready for raw silk production Business 12:33
Uzbekcosmos eyes establishing co-op with Finnish Technology Corporation ICT 12:33
Turkish airline Anadolujet returns to Georgian market Transport 12:32
Sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 12:27
2M2021 volume of cargo shipment from UK via Turkish ports unveiled Turkey 12:26
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Tajikistan Politics 12:21
Azerbaijan boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 12:18
Iran to issue loans for production of herbal plants Business 12:18
Azerbaijan's Komtec discusses recent development in BakiKart transportation cards Economy 12:17
FSB exposes group making fake medical documents required to enter Russia Russia 12:13
Geostat reveals number of active pawnshops in Georgia Business 12:12
France, EU close to a deal on Air France bailout Europe 12:09
Farmers in Iran's Qazvin Province provided with agricultural machinery Business 12:09
Uzbekistan, Turkey identify steps to increase volume of mutual trade Uzbekistan 12:08
UAE firm to manufacture Chinese Sinopharm vaccine from April Arab World 12:05
Elbit to provide night vision goggles to German police Europe 12:02
Kazakhstan sees decrease in revenues from road cargo transportation Transport 11:53
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:53
Saudi Jamjoom Pharma eyes entering Uzbek market Uzbekistan 11:52
All news