Azerbaijan''s First VP makes post on events of March 1918 (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of 31 March - the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Trend reports citing Mehriban Aliyeva’s post.
“Today is the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis. The atrocities committed in March 1918 are a bloody crime against all humanity. Even after years, we will never forget the pain of ethnic cleansing, acts of terrorism and genocide, and the ruthless cruelty that the Azerbaijani people were subjected to. I revere the blessed memory of innocent victims of the tragedy and ask the Almighty God to rest the souls of all our martyrs,” Mehriban Aliyeva said.
