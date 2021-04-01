Azerbaijani MP talks Germany's reaction to Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

An independent policy of Azerbaijan and the great victory in the Second Karabakh War had messed up the spirit of not only Armenia, but also of some forces abroad, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Isgandarov told Trend.

The MP noted with regret that Germany has recently joined the forces that cannot come to terms with the success of Azerbaijan.

“In recent days, attacks on Azerbaijan have been organized in the German media, groundless claims have been made against our country. Moreover, German institutions operating in Georgia are also attracting attention with their active campaign. It is obvious that some forces in this country are trying to dictate their rules to Baku, or they are acting under the influence of the Armenian lobby in Germany,” Isgandarov stressed.

The MP stressed that Germany behaved inadequately during the 44-day war Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War, which took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.

“Before the war, Germany supported the territorial integrity of our country, declaring that the lands occupied by Armenia belong to Azerbaijan. This was the position of Berlin, and we expected that it would remain unchanged during the 44-day war. We hoped that Germany, as a leading member of international organizations, would defend Azerbaijan's position within international law," he said.

"However, we did not see this during the war; on the contrary, the position of the German ambassador, the incomprehensible opinions and attitude of the foreign minister of this country evoke a great feeling of regret. Moreover, the German ambassador never visited the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation with the diplomatic corps,” Isgandarov said.

“Worsening of an anti-Azerbaijan position of Germany is due to the problems inside the country. In Germany, which has faced serious financial and economic problems and failed to implement an effective policy in the fight against COVID-19, there are serious problems in the field of democracy, freedom of speech and human rights. Apparently, some political circles in Germany are resorting to various methods to divert attention from the problems in the country. Attacks on Azerbaijan are also related to this,” the MP stressed.

“On the other hand, the report of the Amnesty International about Germany reads that majority of the court complaints on Europe come from Germany. The main nuances are the violation of human rights and freedoms. In Germany, there is intolerance towards other religions, mainly showing signs of Islamophobia and Turkophobia, which is undesirable for a country that cares about democracy,” added Isgandarov.