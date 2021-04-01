Azerbaijani MFA's chief leaves for Moscow to participate in CIS Ministerial Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

Trend:

Head of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov left for Moscow to participate in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) member countries, Trend reports on Apr.1 referring to the press service of the ministry.

According to the ministry, within the framework of the visit, Bayramov also plans to hold bilateral meetings.