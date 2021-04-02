Azerbaijani agency discloses area cleared from mines, unexploded munitions in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan continues to conduct operational-reconnaissance activities in the liberated territories of the country, started on September 27, 2020, Idris Ismayilov, chief of the agency's operational headquarters, told reporters, Trend reports on Apr.2.

According to Ismayilov, so far the territory of 1,731 hectares has been cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.

"In the liberated territories 1,737 mines and unexploded munitions were found and neutralized. The search was carried in the direction of Fuzuli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly, Aghdam and Khojavand districts. They are also underway in Shusha city," he stressed.

The territories had been liberated by Azerbaijani army from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.