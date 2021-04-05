Azerbaijan shares footage of destroyed Armenian military targets by Air Force during 44-day war (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.5
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared footage of Armenian military targets, destroyed by the Air Force of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Patriotic War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020 for liberating its territories from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Apr.5 referring to a source in the ministry.
The footage:
