OIC Contact Group to visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja soon
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5
Trend:
The permanent representatives of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, are on a visit to Azerbaijan on April 5, Trend reports on April 5 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The delegation will visit Azerbaijan’s Ganja city and Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation on April 6 to see the consequences of the war crimes committed by Armenia.
The meetings of representatives of the OIC Contact Group in various state structures are also scheduled within the visit.
Latest
Azerbaijan shares footage of destroyed Armenian military targets by Air Force during 44-day war (VIDEO)
Central executive bodies, local executive bodies and some entrepreneurs seemed to be conspiring and using water unscrupulously - Azerbaijani president
We can no longer carry out land reclamation measures, as they say, using primitive methods - President Aliyev
Takhtakorpu water reservoir - important infrastructure facility to provide Baku with drinking water, says Azerbaijani president
President Aliyev receives newly-appointed Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC (PHOTO)
Israeli-made weapons played an exceptional role in Azerbaijan’s victory in Second Karabakh War – MFA