Situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region and Ganja city heartbreaking - OIC rep

Aghdam, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The situation in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and Ganja city was heartbreaking, Deputy Ambassador of Gambia to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Abu Bakr Jah said.

Jah made the remark during the visit of the permanent representatives of the member-states of the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan to Ganja city and the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

"We have witnessed big destruction and I pray such a tragedy not to reoccur,” Jah added. “This is a large-scale Armenian aggression against the Azerbaijani people, and as the international community, we condemn this."

Jah stressed that the Armenian side's missile fire on civilians is a large-scale terror.