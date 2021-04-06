Situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region and Ganja city heartbreaking - OIC rep

Politics 6 April 2021 20:52 (UTC+04:00)
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region and Ganja city heartbreaking - OIC rep

Aghdam, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The situation in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and Ganja city was heartbreaking, Deputy Ambassador of Gambia to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Abu Bakr Jah said.

Jah made the remark during the visit of the permanent representatives of the member-states of the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan to Ganja city and the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

"We have witnessed big destruction and I pray such a tragedy not to reoccur,” Jah added. “This is a large-scale Armenian aggression against the Azerbaijani people, and as the international community, we condemn this."

Jah stressed that the Armenian side's missile fire on civilians is a large-scale terror.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan moves ahead with privatization of 18 state-owned enterprises
Uzbekistan moves ahead with privatization of 18 state-owned enterprises
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services
Ukraine to resume regular flights to Uzbekistan
Ukraine to resume regular flights to Uzbekistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
OIC to support Azerbaijan in restoration of liberated lands - OIC Politics 20:54
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region and Ganja city heartbreaking - OIC rep Politics 20:52
Oil and gas sector to support Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2021 – Moody’s Finance 20:41
Azerbaijan expanding transport and communication co-op with Iraq (PHOTO) Economy 20:09
Azerbaijani president makes video address on occasion of World Health Day Politics 20:06
Azerbaijan's current account balance in 2021-2022 to remain in surplus - IMF Economy 19:46
Azerbaijan eyes to create favorable digital ecosystem through 4IR technologies – Minister Business 19:20
Azerbaijan issues update on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:41
Azerbaijan to implement 4IR technologies - minister Economy 18:29
Azerbaijan confirms 2,035 more COVID-19 cases, 1,174 recoveries Society 18:16
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for completing assessment of iron ore deposits in Dashkasan Business 18:13
Azerbaijan issues update on number of subsidized farmers for 2020 autumn cropping Business 18:10
OIC delegation leaves Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and arrives in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 18:09
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 7 Oil&Gas 18:08
Japanese ambassador to Azerbaijan views activities of AzerGold OJSC (PHOTO) Business 18:07
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iranian ports declines Transport 17:58
France sees global tax deal in reach after U.S. pledge US 17:55
Azerbaijan records non-oil export value's decrease in 2020 Business 17:51
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising Finance 17:51
Uzbekistan moves ahead with privatization of 18 state-owned enterprises Uzbekistan 17:46
Iran has taken big steps to expand peaceful nuclear activities - government Nuclear Program 17:43
Etihad Airways inaugurates Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi route Israel 17:39
Traffic in Suez canal not affected by tanker's engine failure - canal authority Arab World 17:36
IMF raises its growth forecast for UK economy after 2020 crash Europe 17:32
IMF unveils inflation outlook in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022 Finance 17:28
Moody`s improves outlook on Azerbaijan's credit rating Finance 17:26
Azerbaijani economy minister talks importance of co-op with ADB on economic dev't (PHOTO) Finance 17:26
COVID-19 vaccinated Azerbaijani citizens can be granted benefits - expert Society 17:22
Latvian companies interested in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - embassy Economy 17:21
IMF predicts economic growth in Azerbaijan Finance 17:21
IMF expects 30% growth in oil prices Oil&Gas 17:19
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 17:17
Kazakhstan's local plants boost agriculture machinery manufacturing Business 17:16
Georgia establishes Interagency Council for Development and Reform Business 17:15
Azerbaijan, Masdar company sign agreements on solar power plant project (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 17:01
United Airlines prepares to shake up white, male-dominated pilot population Other News 16:55
Georgia outlines new market for car exports Business 16:51
Turkmenistan's Turkmentehnogurlusyk company opens tender for providing communication services Tenders 16:49
Georgia sees increase in exports of agricultural commodities Business 16:47
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 16:41
Ukraine to resume regular flights to Uzbekistan Transport 16:35
Uzbekistan GTL announces tender for construction of mechanical repair shop Tenders 16:33
Azerbaijan's ASCO implementing major projects in dev't of int'l trade, transit Transport 16:33
Hungarian companies to enhance trade opportunities in Central Asia Kazakhstan 16:32
Kazakhstan's President Tokayev vaccinated against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 16:30
Russia to finance update of municipal and road equipment park in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:30
Kazakhstan’s largest gas supply company reports annual decrease in revenues Business 16:27
Azerbaijan's ancient history, rich culture and art presented within Muslim Art and Culture Festival Society 16:24
Kazakhstan introducing new food standards Kazakhstan 16:23
UK’s activity on Turkmen commodity and raw materials exchange in March 2021 Business 16:20
Azerbaijan to establish Commercialization & Technology Transfer Center Politics 16:16
Armenia's firing of Iskander-M missile at Shusha - war crime, says Azerbaijani PM Politics 16:15
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund to join system of instant payments Business 16:09
Russian Corporation to finance supply of metro trains for Uzbekistan Railways Transport 16:07
WHO does not back vaccination passports for now Europe 16:00
Azerbaijan records surplus in oil, gas sector over 2020 Business 15:58
Azerbaijan's state agency reconstructing several roads in one of Baku's districts (PHOTO) Economy 15:53
Kazakhstan, Hungary to resume direct flights Transport 15:51
Russian holding to participate in creation of ‘smart city’ in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region ICT 15:50
Germany's Scholz greets U.S. move to work on global corporate minimum tax rate Europe 15:49
Netanyahu gets official nod to form next Israeli government Israel 15:42
OIC reps visit Imaret cemetery in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:33
Number of contracts signed with Russian exporters at industrial exhibition in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:31
Iran ready to hold meeting of commission on economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Politics 15:31
Kazakh oil extracting company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 15:28
Volume of gas pumped into Iran's Shourijeh D, Sarajeh storage facilities increases Oil&Gas 15:25
Uzbekistan considers involving Iranian seaports to intensify transport co-op Transport 15:25
OIC clearly stands for Azerbaijan’s right to liberate lands through international resolutions Politics 15:01
OIC member-states support Azerbaijan - Assistant Sec-Gen (VIDEO) Politics 14:57
Iran on route to revive JCPOA Nuclear Program 14:46
OIC offers political support to Azerbaijan in its struggle against Armenian aggression Politics 14:45
India well-prepared to combat second wave of Covid-19: Finance ministry report Other News 14:37
Euro zone unemployment unchanged in February Europe 14:36
OIC reps pray in Juma Mosque during visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:36
Sputnik maker ties up with Indian firm to produce 100 mn doses Other News 14:35
India completes arch of world's highest railway bridge Other News 14:30
Klil, Wipro join JVP-Industry 4.0 incubator collaboration Other News 14:27
Azerbaijan reveals data on 2M2021 problem loans Finance 14:23
Germany expects deal on new IMF reserves to help poorest countries in pandemic Europe 14:02
Georgia intends to expand export honey to Europe Business 13:58
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 6 Uzbekistan 13:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 6 Society 13:53
Armenia must be constructive and share minefield maps with Azerbaijan - Ukrainian expert Commentary 13:51
Nepal, India to conduct joint study on construction activities being undertaken around Mahakali River Other News 13:45
India condoles loss of lives in ‘tragic’ ferry accident in Bangladesh Other News 13:44
Azerbaijan discloses volume of payments made via contactless VISA cards Business 13:39
SOCAR Turkey following developments to resume jet fuel output Oil&Gas 13:36
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks grows Finance 13:31
DRDO develops new technology that will protect naval ships from missile attacks Other News 13:27
OIC's representatives visiting Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam city (PHOTO) Politics 13:25
Trade turnover between Russia's Ulyanovsk region, Azerbaijan increased despite pandemic Business 13:24
Iran’s ICOFC declares production data Oil&Gas 13:24
India, UAE, Israel Trilateral Trade Could Reach USD 110 Billion By 2030: Diplomats Other News 13:24
Volume of dollar deposits in Azerbaijan in Feb.2021 down Finance 13:20
Iran’s Esfahan Steel Company shares data on revenues Business 13:20
Georgian PM tests positive for COVID-19 Georgia 13:20
Azerbaijan Insurers Association, Agricultural Insurance Fund ink memorandum on insurance sector dev't Finance 13:16
Signal troops of Azerbaijan, Turkey holding joint tactical exercises (VIDEO) Politics 13:15
Azerbaijani Digital Trade Hub enhances int'l co-op ICT 13:13
Presentation of Iran's new nuclear achievements to be held Nuclear Program 12:58
All news