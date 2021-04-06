OIC to support Azerbaijan in restoration of liberated lands - OIC

Aghdam, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has always tried to support Azerbaijan in the political sphere through various resolutions, assistant for economic affairs of the OIC Secretariat Ahmed Galaisa Siguanda said.

Siguanda made the remark during the visit of the permanent representatives of the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and Ganja city, Trend reports on April 6.

“At the same time, we have made every effort for the UN to adopt resolutions in favor of Azerbaijan,” the assistant for economic affairs said.

The assistant for economic affairs stressed that he is glad that Azerbaijan has liberated its territories from the Armenian occupation.

"As the OIC, we are very glad that Azerbaijan has finally liberated its lands from the Armenian aggressors,” assistant for economic affairs added. “I also want to emphasize that the peace must be stable, the internally displaced people must return to their houses. We will try to support Azerbaijan in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories."